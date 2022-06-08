Polish Parliament amends law on Ukrainian refugees

The lower house of Poland’s parliament has amended a law concerning aid to Ukrainian refugees. It voted through more flexible work regulations and Polish language courses to refugees.

The amendment gained overwhelming support in the lower house: 439 MPs voted in favour of the amendment and only 11 MPs against.

The amendment introduces comprehensive measures aimed at making the Polish labour market more flexible for Ukrainians. It is also intended to increase their access to Polish language courses and help create kindergartens for Ukrainian children.