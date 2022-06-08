Parliament amends law on Ukrainian refugees

The amendment gained overwhelming support in the lower house, with 439 MPs voting in favour of the amendment and only 11 MPs, representing the far-right Confederation, voting against.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The Sejm, the lower house of Poland’s parliament, has amended a law concerning aid to Ukrainian refugees by introducing more flexible work regulations and offering Polish language courses to refugees.

The amendment introduces comprehensive measures aimed at making the Polish labour market more flexible for Ukrainians, and increasing their access to Polish language courses. It will also help create kindergartens for Ukrainian children.