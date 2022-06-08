Goldman Sachs head praises Poland for handling of Ukrainian refugee crisis

Goldman Sachs CEO David Soloman said he was inspired by the generosity of Poles.

Erik S. Lesser/PAP/EPA

The head of Goldman Sachs bank has praised Poland’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis during a meeting with Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister.

David Solomon, the firm’s president and CEO, on Monday, held a meeting with Morawiecki during which they discussed the war in Ukraine.

Solomon said that he was inspired by the generosity and commitment of Poles who had welcomed more the than 3.5 million refugees who were forced to leave their homes in Ukraine.

He added that the scale of support that Poland provided to Ukrainians in this difficult time was worthy of the greatest admiration.

He pointed out that he was in Poland to demonstrate commitment to the people of this region and to confirm support in solving the humanitarian crisis.

He held great faith in the economic future of Poland, Solomon said.