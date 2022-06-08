275 mln people threatened by food insecurity: EC President von der Leyen

In 2022 alone some 275 million around the World will face food shortages, said European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen, addressing the European Parliament on Wednesday, June 8.

Ms von der Leyen spoke of the global impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine which, according to her, threatens around 275 million people around the globe with the perspective of food insecurity. She was seconded by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, who reminded that Russia is using the threat of hunger as a weapon:

“Russia is using food as a weapon of war, stealing grain, blockading ports, and turning farmlands into battlefields. There are over 20 million tons of grain, wheat and corn stuck in Ukraine. This is disrupting global food security, driving up prices, and causing global famine,” said Mr Michel, addressing the European Parliament.

Former Polish PM and current MEP, Beata Szydło, appealed for the European community’s solidarity with countries such as Poland:

“Poland is a country that accepted nearly three million refugees from Ukraine. Our families are hosting our friends from Ukraine in their homes. We are providing humanitarian and military aid. And we never doubted that Ukraine needs to be supported, because [Ukraine] fights for the sovereignty of all of us,” she stressed. She also had some harsh words for other European leaders, saying that Poland never attempted to placate the Russian dictator in any way in European institutions. “So please direct your attention to [French] President Macron and [German] Chancellor Scholz, because they are the ones constantly on the phone with Putin.”

As MEP Szydło pointed out, the talks between the Russian dictator and the western leaders were followed i.a. by Russians looting Ukrainian grain stores. She said that unless the European politicians, including her EP colleagues, do not stop “undermining the role of such countries as Poland, which are defending European sovereignty and solidarity, then even the most grandiose declarations and resolutions that will be passed will be futile”.

The Russian threat to global food security

In an analysis published on Wednesday by Iwona Wiśniewska of the Centre of Eastern Studies, Russia is deliberately acting in a way that will destabilise the global food supply to force the Global South to lend it their support.

She points to the Russian blockade of supply chains and the destruction of Ukrainian agricultural infrastructure and crops. She also wrote that Russian “willingness” to “get involved in overcoming the global food crisis”, i.e. increasing its food and fertiliser exports is used as leverage to force the rest of the world to lift sanctions imposed on Russia following its aggression against Ukraine.

Data cited by Wiśniewska show that over the past year Russian grain exports have dropped significantly. Russia is also doing all it can to prevent Ukraine from exporting its grain. Both countries are important grain producers. Russia is responsible for 20 percent of global wheat export and 11 percent of global wheat production, making it the 4th largest wheat producer in the World. Russian exports are very important for African countries: in 2021 half of the wheat imported in Eritrea came from Russia, while the remaining half came from Ukraine; Egypt imported 50 percent of its wheat from Russia and 25 percent from Ukraine; Somalia imported 45 percent of its wheat from Russia, with a matching amount from Ukraine.