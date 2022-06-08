Baltic Pipe first segment ready to use

The first land segment of the Baltic Pipe, linking Poland to Denmark and indirectly to Norwegian natural gas deposits, has been technically commissioned, the pipeline operator Gaz-System has announced.

The commissioning was done 15 days before the date provided by the contract, Gaz-System added.

“After 18 months of construction, the 69-kilometre long Ciecierzyce-Lwowek (western Poland) section of the pipeline is ready for gassing,” the operator said on Wednesday.

After acceptance, the whole Goleniow-Lwowek gas pipeline will be commissioned, filled with gas, and will start transmission on October 1 this year, Gaz-System informed.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine and stopped natural gas deliveries to several EU countries, Poland has been making intensive efforts to diversify supplies by expanding its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Świnoujście, signing contracts with LNG suppliers, and investing in cross-border gas infrastructure.

The Baltic Pipe runs along the Baltic seabed and would be another source of gas. It is a Polish-Danish strategic gas infrastructure project that will allow the transport of gas from the Norwegian shelf in the North Sea to Poland and will be operational in October 2022. The pipeline will be capable of carrying 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year to Poland and 3 bcm from Poland to Denmark.