Deplorable lack of self-criticism: Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin on ex-Chancellor Merkel

“Unfortunately, in the first interview Angela Merkel gave half-a-year after the government changed, she did not display the least hint of self-criticism,” said Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk.

The Ukrainian diplomat said that the former Chancellor’s talk about “the infallibility of her Russian orientation and her leniency towards dictator Putin” was “concerning.” In an interview given on Tuesday, Ms Merkel said that she “does not see [the need] to now say that it was wrong and so I will not apologise,” when asked about her policies towards the Kremlin.

Ambassador Melnyk said that what Ms Merkel is now saying is “deplorable”, because “without an honest, comprehensive assessment of Germany’s policy towards Russia, it is impossible to draw the right conclusions as to the future relations with Moscow and putting a stop to its aggression.” He added that Germany’s reluctance to admit Ukraine to NATO and the EU, years of refusal to sell the country arms after the illegal Russian annexation of the southern Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula, and sticking to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project up until the moment a full-scale war broke out, “enticed Putin to attack Ukraine”.