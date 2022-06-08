One dead in coal mining accident in Eastern Poland

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

One miner has died after an accident at a coal mine in Bogdanka in Lubelskie province on Wednesday, three others have been brought safely to the surface, said police spokeswoman Izabela Zieba from the local police headquarters.

The accident had occurred at the Bogdanka mine on Wednsday morning, and four miners were reported to have been trapped underground.

“Unfortunately, one of them, a 35-year-old man, has died,” Zieba said.

The remaining three miners have already been brought to the surface and two of them have been hospitalised.

“The miners are in a good general condition. They are conscious and in full contact. Initial examinations do not show any serious injuries, but they are still undergoing diagnosis,” Krzysztof Bojarski, director of the hospital in Leczna, told PAP.

Police, under the supervision of the prosecutor, are currently investigating the incident.

This latest accident comes after two other mines Pniowek and Zofiowka in southern Poland saw fatal accidents in late April.