OECD slashes growth outlook but sees limited stagflation risk

The war in Ukraine has made the growth outlook far bleaker even though the global economy should avoid a bout of 1970s-style stagflation, the OECD said on Wednesday, downsizing its growth forecasts and jacking up its inflation estimates.

“Let me start by saying that we are all paying the price of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine . First and foremost Ukrainians, obviously but the war is also a big shock to the world economy. It will drag growth down and it is pushing inflation higher,” OECD chief economist Laurence Boone said.

This year’s world economic growth is expected to amount to 3 percent — much less than the 4.5 percent expected by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in its December forecasts.

The growth curve will continue to become less steep next year, slowing down to 2.8 percent, down from a previous forecast of 3.2 percent, the Paris-based policy forum said in its latest Economic Outlook.

The situation is not facilitated by the likelihood of any quick relief from price hikes being low. Forecasts for an inflation peak at 8.5 percent this year in OECD countries add complexity to the situation. In 2023, inflation is expected to slip to 6 percent. Previously the OECD had expected inflation to peak at 5 percent before gradually receding to 3 percent in 2023.

Despite the lower growth and higher inflation outlook, the OECD saw a limited risk of stagflation like that seen in the mid-1970s, when the oil price shock triggered runaway inflation and surging unemployment.

Developed economies, being much more driven by services than in the 1970s, are particularly less energy-intensive in the current state of affairs. In the meantime, central banks enjoy more leeway to fight inflation, independent of governments more concerned about unemployment.

The OECD felt it saw a strong case for steady removal of monetary policy stimulus in high-inflation countries like the United States and eastern Europe.

With the expiration of the pandemic-related fiscal boost, the US economy was seen growing 2.5 percent this year then slowing to 1.2 percent in 2023 – less than previous forecasts for growth of 3.7 percent in 2022 and 2.4 percent in 2023.

On a different note, China’s economy, which has been hit by a fresh wave of COVID-19 lockdowns, is seen growing 4.4 percent this year and 4.9 percent next, down from 5.1 percent previously expected in both years.

“Inflation pressures have been growing. There is an uneven recovery from the pandemic and especially disruption from China’s zero-Covid policy and this had already led to rising inflation, but the war, halting commodity production and distribution and threatening further disruptions is adding even more. So we now project OECD inflation to reach close to 9 percent in 2022, also if we exclude Turkey it’s closer to 6 percent. We were projecting 4.5 percent last December,” Mr Boone said.

The eurozone economy, more exposed to Russian energy imports and the fallout from the war in Ukraine, was seen growing 2.6 percent this year and 1.6 percent in 2023, down from forecasts of 4.3 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.