One dead in mining accident in eastern Poland

A 35-year-old miner died in an accident in the Bogdanka coal mine in eastern Poland early on Wednesday, a police spokesperson reported.

The police were informed of an accident in a mine owned by Lubelski Węgiel Bogdanka involving four men, one of which had died, while two were hospitalised, a local press officer told Reuters.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, she added.

The company declined to comment on the accident and said it would hold a news conference later in the day.

In April, two mines belonging to state-owned Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa (JSW) saw fatal accidents over just one week, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki promised a safety review of the mines.