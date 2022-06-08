Białystok whizz-kids develop GLOVE that can translate sign language

The invention from the Białystok University of Technology students makes it possible for communication between people who are signing and those who do not know sign language.

Whizz-kids at Białystok University of Technology have developed an intelligent glove that can translate sign language.

The brainchild of students Ewa Karp, Pawel Buczynski, Jakub Kokoszkiewicz, Michal Lukaszuk and Konrad Olifier, the Sensory Sign Language Translator (STJM) uses sensors to collect information about the arrangements of individual fingers and the whole hand.

Between 1983 and 1989 every Sunday saw the stadium turn into a gigantic flea market, with as many as 45,000 people turning up.

The gathered data is then interpreted and converted into a sign alphabet. When the glove recognises the signs, it sends them to a phone, where they are displayed on a special application, also written by the students.

Olifier said: “I came up with the idea of building an STJM after my mother, who is a policewoman, told me about an intervention involving a mute person.

“Even though she had once had signing training, understanding each other was very difficult.”

Deciding to to create something that would prove helpful in such situations, he enlisted the help of his friends with work on the project beginning in September 2021.

The 'magic glove' is the brainchild of students Ewa Karp, Pawel Buczynski, Jakub Kokoszkiewicz, Michal Lukaszuk and Konrad Olifier.

The invention, which has now won a slew of awards including Young Innovator 2022, makes it possible for communication between people who are signing and those who do not know sign language.

According to the inventors, it can be used both for learning sign language and, for example, during the intervention of emergency services.

In May the Sensory Sign Language Translator (STJM) won the Young Innovator 2022.

The students’ robotics tutor Grzegorz Nowik said there are now plans to build a second glove so full words can be interpreted with two hands.

In addition to the Young Innovator award, the STJM won first place in the International Robotic Tournament in the freestyle category.

The students were also laureates of the El-Robo-Mech competition and advanced to the finals of the Olympics of Technical Innovation and Invention and the Explora competition.