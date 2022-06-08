Around 209,000 Ukrainians find jobs in Poland via simplified procedure

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

As many as 209,000 Ukrainians have been employed under a simplified procedure introduced to help them find work, the Polish family and social policy ministry said on Wednesday.

Under a special law, Ukrainian citizens who arrived in Poland after February 24, when Russia invaded their country, can take up employment without the need to apply for a special work permit.

Most of the newly-employed Ukrainians have found jobs in Poland’s central provinces of Mazowieckie, western Wielkopolskie and south-western Dolnoslaskie, the ministry said in a Wednesday news release .

Among other solutions, the draft law offers Polish language training to the refugees and streamlines labour inspection.

The Polish Border Guard’s recent data show that around 3.9 million refugees, mainly women and children, have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland since Russia’s war on Ukraine started.