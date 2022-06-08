Germany: 1 dead after man drove car into crowd in Berlin

A man drove a car into a crowd on a street in western Berlin on Wednesday, killing one person, Germany’s Bild newspaper reported. “It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act,” police said.

“A man is believed to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act,” police said, adding that he was detained at the scene.

Watch: Video show the scene after a car drove into a crowd on a #Berlin street, leaving one person dead and 30 others injured.https://t.co/sPz4lbrdXH pic.twitter.com/kKRaKuN9Pm

— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 8, 2022

Germany’s mass-selling daily Bild said the man had been driving a small Renault car.

Reuters TV showed a large deployment of fire service and ambulances at the scene, with rescue workers carrying empty stretchers, next to the war-ravaged Gedächtniskirche church, one of Berlin’s best-known landmarks.

Blankets covered what appeared to be a body in a cordoned-off area guarded by police. A small, silver coloured Renault car was lodged inside a shop after smashing through a plate glass window.

The incident took place near the scene of a fatal attack on Dececember 19, 2016, when Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then plowed it into a crowded western Berlin Christmas market, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others.