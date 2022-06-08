Poland reports 1,365 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths between June 2-June 8

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 1,365 confirmed coronavirus cases and 36 deaths between June 2 and June 8, 2022, data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.

In total, 6,009,205 cases have been confirmed and 116,362 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.

To date, Poland has already distributed 54,535,421 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,503,600 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 11,891,617 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.