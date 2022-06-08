Turkish FM meets Russia’s Lavrov to discuss Ukraine grain shipments

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Turkish counterpart on Wednesday regarding Ukrainian grain shipments which have been stalled due to Russia’s refusal to lift a blockade of the vessels at Ukrainian ports.

Lavrov met with Mevlut Cavusoglu in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Turkey’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that a UN plan to open a corridor to restart Ukrainian grain exports was reasonable and requires more talks with all sides to ensure ships would be safe.

Speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu said their meeting in Ankara was fruitful, including a will to return to negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv for a possible ceasefire.

NATO member Turkey shares a sea border with both Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, and has been working as a mediator in the war.

It has supported Kyiv, but refused to impose sanctions on Moscow.

Since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, Russia has refused to let Ukrainian grain shipments leave from its Black Sea ports and more than 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos.

The conflict has fuelled a global food crisis with prices of grains and fertiliser soaring, prompting the United Nations to pitch the plan to reopen shipping routes from Odesa and other Ukrainian ports.

The Kremlin has stated that it has no intention of lifting the blockade until western countries lift their sanctions on Russia.

Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a big fertiliser exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.