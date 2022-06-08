Rock Rachon 7.06

In this episode of Rock Rachon the strategy of hunger being used by the Kremlin as a tool of political pressure on Ukraine comes under analysis, with tens of millions of tonnes grain currently blocked in Ukrainian ports. The blockade and its harmful effects have been emphasised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki.

In contrast, French and German leaders Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz held a discussion with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, in which Putin proposed sanctions against Russia could be lifted to enable the unblocking of vessels carrying grain.

The programme also investigates how Russia has been plundering large quantities of grain and attempting to sell it to take advantage of the price rise.

Rock Rachon’s first guest was British journalist, author, security specialist and The Times columnist Edward Lucas. They discussed why Mr Lucas’ warnings regarding an attack by Russia, dating back to 2007, were not heeded by the West.

The second guest was Witold Rodkiewicz, PhD, Adjunct Professor at the University of Warsaw and Senior Fellow at the Centre of Eastern Studies. Mr Rodkiewicz was asked what Putin wishes to achieve with Russia’s food blockade.

The final guest was journalist Matthew Tyrmand and they looked more broadly into Russia’s latest invasion-related course of actions.