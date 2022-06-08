Pulse of Culture 7.06

Pulse of Culture is presented by Sandra Meunier and explores the most important cultural events in Poland and abroad. This episode focuses on the 11th International Stanisław Moniuszko Vocal Competition which takes place June 6-11 at Teatr Wielki – Polish National Opera in Warsaw. There are 112 participants from 28 countries showcasing their talent.

TVP World’s correspondent Klaudia Czerwińska attended the National gallery in London to review one of the most anticipated and critically acclaimed the Credit Suisse Exhibition: Raphael, which presents pieces from the High Renaissance painter.

It was announced that Pulp Fiction co-writers Quentin Tarantino and Roger Abery are set to co-host “The Video Archives Podcast”.