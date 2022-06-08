We are dealing with huge geopolitical shift: expert for TVP World

TVP World invited Grzegorz Poznański, the Director General of the Council of the Baltic Sea States to discuss the changing geopolitical situation in the region. And Bogdan Rzońca, MEP with the European Conservatives and Reformists group, representing Poland. We asked him about the debate regarding the Polish rule of law and how a deal with the Polish government got the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in hot water.

Mr Poznański was asked how the current situation in Central and Eastern Europe, and specifically the intent of Sweden and Finland to join NATO will affect the geostrategic situation in the region. As Mr Poznański, this is “a huge geopolitical shift”. Not only have Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO, but Russia is facing exclusion from numerous international bodies. He assesses that countries will band together, to ensure their security. There are also many regional and local groupings bringing together countries with similar interests.

Asked whether the two Nordic states will look more to Eastern Europe, or to the West, Mr Poznański stated that all the Nordic countries are already heavily involved in Central and Eastern Europe; they were heavily supporting the Eastern Partnership programme and they have already been closely involved with the Baltic States. He also believes that instead of continuing to look at Europe as divided into the east and the west, greater focus must be put on unity. But he did say that Sweden and Finland’s decision to apply to join NATO shows they share the view of the geostrategic situation as the other countries of the Baltic Sea region.

The second guest of the evening was Bogdan Rzońca, an MEP representing Poland and a member of the ruling Law and Justice party, which in the European Parliament is part of the European Conservatives and Reformers group.

The European Parliament debated numerous subjects that were on the agenda that day. One of them was the debate regarding the post-Covid recovery fund. European Commission’s President, Ursula von der Leyen, faced heavy criticism over her deal with the Polish government.

MEP Rzońca is blunt in his assessment of the situation. As he says, Poland deserves to finally receive the money for post-Covid recovery, but there are forces in the European Parliament that want to combine the matter of the money from the recovery fund with the judicial reforms in Poland, which allegedly violate the rule of law principle. Poland has agreed to abolish the Judicial Disciplinary Chamber, which was one of the institutions that stirred controversy. In return EC pledged to finally transfer money from the recovery fund to Poland. It appears that even Poland agreeing to reverse the judicial reforms does not make the malcontents happy. But as MEP Rzońca says, the pandemic has affected all countries around the globe and all EU countries. He expects that regardless of the opposing voices, the EC should fulfil their commitment to Poland.

The deal President von der Leyen made with the Polish government has gotten her into hot water, and a vote of no confidence was called. If she is removed, that means the entire European Commission would have to dissolve. MEP Rzońca said that it is the intention of him and the other MEPs in the ECR to support Ms von der Leyen during the vote. He points out that the EP is a political body, while EC is a body of experts. And that it is vital to protect von der Leyen and the EC from political pressure, such as the vote of no confidence because EC will support Poland, and Poland supports Ukraine.