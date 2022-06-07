Heated European Parliament debate over post-Covid recovery money for Poland

Members of the European Parliament had a lot to debate on Tuesday afternoon. Perhaps the most heated debate concerned the post-Covid recovery plan and giving the funds to Poland.

The debate kicked off with the European Commission’s President, Ursula von der Leyen, addressing the MEPs. She said that the deal made with the Polish government, and for which she was heavily criticised, to the point of a no confidence vote being called, guarantees that no money will be transferred to Poland unless the agreed-upon milestones on the judiciary are met. She made a point of stressing that any money transferred to Poland as part of the post-pandemic recovery plan does not mean that the subject of “rule of law” will be off the agenda.

In spite of these assurances, representatives of the European Peoples’ Party Group and Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats continued to push the matter of “rule of law”.

Speaking for the European Conservatives and Reformers (ECR), MEP Prof. Ryszard Legutko addressed the assembly, saying that the level of absurdity of the debate had “crossed even the lowest standards of rationality”. He went on to say:

“The current debate is not only absurd, but I would say that it is dishonourable. I appeal to the MEPs from outside of Poland, who support this debate: Ladies and Gentlemen, you have no idea about Poland,” he said, and went on “I have heard people say that Poland has an authoritarian government. […] Zero knowledge, complete ignorance, you’re just driven by and are drunk with ideological hate.”

MEP Nicolaus Faust of the Identity and Democracy group supported Poland, saying that while the eurocrats speak of values, their actions are nothing but blackmail used by an ideologically motivated, tyrannical kabal. He also said that Poland managed to defend its sovereignty, and pointed out that the matter of “rule of law” was never brought up when speaking of the German judiciary, where judges are political appointees. He also lauded Poland and its government for defending Europe from the engineered migration crisis on the Belarus-EU border.

One of the most shocking speeches was delivered by Swedish MEP Alice Bah Kuhnke of the Greens faction, who said that what is going on in Poland is “the birth of a mini-Russia”.

Responding to this, Polish MEP Beata Kempa, said that “with a majority that won’t listen to arguments, you can accept anything and vote through another 100 resolutions. You can decide that the snow is green and that the Earth is square.” She then went on to remind her Swedish colleague that Poland was occupied by Russia for nearly five decades when it was a part of the Eastern Bloc, and called on her “to do her homework”, before drawing parallels between modern Poland and Russia.

MEP Kempa also criticised some of the MEPs from Poland, saying that their actions, which she believes are harmful to Poland. Are a result of the inability to democratically take the reins of power from the current administration, calling them “frustrated” and “shiftless”.

German MEP, Katerina Barley, also harped on about the “rule of law” and said that the reforms promised by the Polish government were not enough. She was then directly called out by the Polish MEP Dominik Tarczyński, who brought up her earlier statement calling for the EU to “financially starve” Poland and Hungary over their supposed transgressions. He pointed out how poorly such words coming from a German politician come across in Poland, a country which has suffered under German occupation during World War Two.

Similarly, Polish MEP Bogdan Rzońca asked MEP Barley whether she realises, that her criticism of Poland is welcome in Moscow and serves Vladimir Putin’s goals.