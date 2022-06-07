EC grants Polish Recovery Plan under conditions

Head of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen made a statement during the European Parliament debate on Tuesday, commenting on the conditional approval of Poland’s EU-funded National Recovery Plan.

According to Von der Leyen, the funding will support Poland on its way to a more sustainable, resilient economy. She also stated that the approval must be endorsed by all EU member states at a European Council meeting.

KPO, the aforementioned funding, was originally designed for 2021-27 and is worth up to EUR 35.4 billion, including EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in loans. A significant boost to the economy in hopes of restoring Poland’s economy after the pandemic.

However, much stand in the way of Poland procuring said funding, and an array of conditions were proposed as a prerequisite for the approval of the plan, much of which has to do with the alteration of the country’s judiciary system.

Furthermore, the EU Parliament shares a different view from the EU commission president. A letter was signed by a great majority of political groups in the Parliament, calling on Von der Leyen to refrain from approving the Polish recovery plan.

The opposition to passing the recovery plan stressed that the Polish government has denied the supremacy of the EU law and thus cannot be deemed trustworthy. The signatories argued that the Polish court cannot be seen as independent, therefore should be barred from being entrusted with EU funding.

Von der Leyen has set a milestone for Poland to fulfil to access the recovery fund, which demands compromise on the side of Poland. However, detractors of the recovery plan find the compromise insufficient to allow for approval.

The signatories of the opposition concluded the letter, saying that the obstruction of funding to Poland’s economic recovery after the pandemic is aimed to restore the Rule of Law, and must not be seen as punitive against the people of Poland.