Business Arena 7.06

Business Arena is a programme that looks at the global economy from the perspective of the heart of Europe. The main topics of Tuesday’s instalment were the possibility of the recession in the US and the EU considering banning boilers.

A US recession on the cards

The current situation of the global economy is looking far from positive, with the war in Ukraine causing a significant increase in the price of food and oil. Combined with the global logistics problems caused by Chinese lockdowns, the prices of transport, spare parts, and services have increased. Last week The US President held a meeting with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Secretary Janet Yellen, amid the rising pressure to contain the spiralling prices.

Despite that, there are some positive aspects to the economy, such as 400,000 new jobs being introduced in May, but average salaries have not been keeping up with the growing inflation rates, which means that the dollar in the average American’s pockets is buying less.

Business Arena’s guest

Even though the US is practically self-sufficient in energy resources, bankers and analysts are saying that the country may not avoid a recession. The price of fuel at the pumps has come up by fifty percent over the past year, and an economy that is dependent on cheap credit may stop buying. Prof. Krzysztof Piech, an economist at the Łazarski University was TVP World’s guest who offered his expertise on the subject.

EU considering a ban on boilers

The European Commission has proposed a new initiative, which will ban newly built houses to be equipped with a gas or coal stove by 2027. The same rule is going to apply to old buildings by 2030.

The EU has pushed up its climate ambition and is expecting to cut CO2 emissions by at least 55% by 2030. 20 years later in 2050, the block is set to become climate neutral.

One of the biggest challenges for the European Union is diversifying its energy resources and gaining independence from Russian oil and gas. Given the current situation, the EC has increased the promotion of green energy sources and expects to restrict traditional ones as soon as possible.