Port of Gdynia handles the biggest reloading of US military equipment

The Baltic Container Terminal (BCT) at the Polish port of Gdynia has managed the largest ever reloading of US Army equipment since the establishment of its binding agreement with the US Army in 2018.

The latest reloading, the fifteenth of its kind, moved vehicles and 1,500 pieces of military equipment, filling up to 500 containers, making it the biggest reloading conducted for the US military in the history of the terminal as well as the port.

The Baltic Container Terminal has for years, been the few terminals of choice for the US military transporting its equipment to and from the region, it has handled the ARC Defender, over 200 pieces of the Battalion 185th Infantry Regiment equipment from California, as well as equipment for the 3rd Battalion 161st Infantry US Army.

The port of Gdynia is no stranger to handling heavy-duty army equipment such as tanks and combat vehicles, with experience in reloading heavy combat units belonging to the 1st Infantry Division of the US army that came to Poland from Fort Riley on board two ships. Only less than a week before Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, the US Army loaded some 284 pieces of equipment belonging to its national guard.

On Tuesday, the US Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski also visited the Baltic Container Terminal overlooking the reloading of thousands of tons of military equipment.