Exclusive interview with Vadym Boichenko, the Mayor of Mariupol

Vadym Boichenko, the Mayor of Mariupol, gave an exclusive interview to TVP World’s correspondent Don Arleth. He spoke of the siege and the current situation in the city.

Mayor Boichenko spoke of the first day of the war. Immediately after being informed of the war breaking out, which was conveyed to him by the local military administration, he went to the city hall and assembled his deputies.

He said that he had no intention to leave his city, but was informed that Russian infiltrators were ordered to capture him. He still went to work but did not sleep at home. When street fighting broke out, he was no longer able to safely get to the city hall and ran the operations of the city with the help of his deputy who in turn was in the city hall when the fighting started. Finally, he told his deputies and city clerks to save themselves.

According to Mayor Boichenko, around 200,000 of the city’s citizens managed to evacuate to Ukrainian-controlled territories. But 100,000 still remain there, and the Mayor says the Russians refuse to allow them to leave, hoping to turn them into human shields in case of a Ukrainian attempt to recapture Mariupol.

Even more tragically, 22,000 residents of Mariupols were killed during the siege. As he points out, between 1941 and 1943, invading Germans killed 10,000 people in Mariupol, while Russians managed to kill twice as many in just two months. Mariupol has also suffered massive damages to the city fabric, including vital infrastructure. According to him the destruction of infrastructure has incapacitated the city’s services, including sewage works and garbage collection. Combined with the large number of corpses that have not yet been buried, Mariupol is threatened with an outbreak that could claim thousands more.

Mayor Boichenko does not shrug from calling what the Russians have done to Mariupol a genocide. And that in a city, where 98 percent of the people spoke Russian: exactly the people that Putin claims to want to save from a purported genocide perpetrated by Ukrainians.

He calls for the world to stop Putin, lest another country should fall victim to Russian aggression. And he asks for heavy weapons for the Ukrainian army, to help them defend their homeland and one the day liberate his city.