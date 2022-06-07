Eastern Express 7.06

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine is also a war on global food security. In February 2022, Russia blockaded all of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, through which all its bulk exports were being shipped. The ports remain closed, with no opening in sight. This will have dire consequences not only for Ukraine’s State Treasury but also for countless people whose future is now in danger.

Before the communist period, Ukraine was the breadbasket of the World, and it has become so again after agricultural land was privatised in 2000. Ukraine is one of the leading producers of such crops as corn, wheat, soy, canola, and sunflower oil. The country’s food production has been feeding the people of the entire world.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has now placed many countries in danger of famine, which in turn can lead to their destabilisation and mass migration. The Kremlin is shamelessly trying to blame the crisis on sanctions placed on Russia. Russia has further aggravated this food crisis by bombing and burning grain storage in the south and east of Ukraine. The naval blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports has also made it hard for Ukraine to sell the 28 million tonnes of grain it has in storage. Although Poland and Romania are willing to assist Ukraine by allowing Ukraine to export its grain via their sea ports, this is made harder by the difference in railway track gauges.

If the Russian blockade of Ukrainian food exports is allowed to continue, many countries will suffer the deadly consequences of food insecurity.

Eastern Express’ guest

Eastern Express has invited Mychailo Wynnyckyj, associate professor at the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, to shed more light on the issue.