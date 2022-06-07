Port of Gdynia sees biggest ever reloading of US military equipment

The port wrote in a press release that it had reloaded vehicles and 1,500 pieces of military equipment from a train that travelled to the port on Tuesday.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

The Baltic Container Terminal (BCT) at the Polish port of Gdynia has managed the largest ever reloading of US Army equipment in its history, the port announced on Tuesday.

Wojciech Szymulewicz, the BCT president, was quoted in the press release sent to PAP as saying it was the biggest reloading conducted for the American army in the history of both the terminal and the port.

“During the time of our almost 20-year presence in Gdynia we have conducted many of them, both the transfer of the heaviest equipment like Abrams tanks and Bradley (fighting vehicles – PAP), self-propelled guns and containers of lighter equipment,” he said, adding that the BCT has had a binding agreement with the US Army since 2018, and the latest reloading was the fifteenth in that time.

On Tuesday, US Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski also visited the Baltic Container Terminal.