Poland signs historic defence export contract with Ukraine

The Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Tuesday that Poland would sell arms to Ukraine in one of the country’s most significant defence export contracts of the last 30 years.

The Polish prime minister stated that the Polish-made weapons will play a big role in the battlefields of Eastern Ukraine. A deal for an additional 50 Krab howitzers worth about EUR 650,000 was signed in Kyiv.

The sale of Polish arms to Ukraine puts Poland on the list of some of the biggest supporters of its neighbour, alongside the US, Turkey, and the UK.

The United States has just agreed to Kyiv’s request for the high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) multiple-rocket launchers, as a part of the USD 40 bln fund approved by the US congress. Multiple howitzers, tactical drones, stinger anti-aircraft systems, and Javelin missiles provided by the US also saw significant use on the battlefield against Russia.

Turkey meanwhile, provided the war embroiled country with the now infamous Bayraktar TB2 combat drones, making strides in destroying convoys of Russian vehicles. The Ukrainians also credited the successful destruction of the Moskva warship to the distraction tactic carried out by these drones.

The UK announced near the end of May, that it has committed over USD 566 mln to supporting the Ukrainian military, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson also promised electronic warfare equipment.

The deal signed in Kyiv puts Poland alongside some of Ukraine’s most reliable arms suppliers.