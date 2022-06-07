Presence of US warship in the Baltic sea shows NATO regional strength

The US ambassador to Poland stated that the docking of the USS Gravely serves as a guarantee for the safety of the entire region.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely arrived in Poland, docking at the Gdynia for a “courtesy” visit on Sunday. According to the US ambassador Mark Brzezinski, it was the third US destroyer to dock in Poland within the past three months.





The ambassador pointed out that the importance of the visit cannot be overstressed, as maritime presence in the region has been absent for some time, and the presence of the ship provided security guarantees on multiple levels and assured the safety of the entire region.





The vessel comes as another sign of US navy involvement in the region. It shows Poland of US support, in addition to the presence of over 10,000 US soldiers currently stationed in Poland, demonstrating the strength of the NATO alliance and its capability to rapidly respond to distress.