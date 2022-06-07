Poland has new national holiday

The National Day of the Silesian Uprisings will be marked every year on June 20 but will not be a bank holiday.

Tomasz Wiktor/PAP

Poland will celebrate a new public holiday to mark 1919-1921 Silesian Uprisings after President Andrzej Duda signed into law a bill to this effect.

Duda signed the new legislation in Katowice, the capital of the southern region of Silesia, on Tuesday.

In the years 1919-1921, Upper Silesia, which belonged to Germany before World War I, was contested by Germany and Poland. Polish national moods in the region mounted considerably after Poland regained its independence in 1918, and were strongly fought down by its German administration and army.

The conflict led to three Silesian Uprisings between 1919 and 1921. After the Third Silesian Uprising, 29 percent of land and 46 percent of the population of the area was returned to Poland.