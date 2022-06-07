Germany ready to ramp up its military mission in Lithuania

Through the mouth of its Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Germany has said it was ready to ramp up its military mission in Lithuania in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We are ready to strengthen our engagement and to develop it towards a robust combat brigade,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters during his visit to Vilnius on Tuesday. He did not provide any further details.

Hundreds of additional troops were sent by Berlin to Lithuania right after the beginning of Russia’s invasion, described by the Kremlin as a “special military operation”. Germany has also deployed some 1,000 troops in Lithuania as part of a German-led NATO combat unit.

In Berlin, Scholz said he has not yet received an export request for German-built Leopard main battle tanks from Madrid who, according to emerging reports, plans on sending the heavy equipment to Ukraine.

The German chancellor went on to stress that any such request would be carefully assessed.

Aside from Leopard tanks, Spain wants to beef Ukraine up with anti-aircraft missiles, according to government sources cited by the El Pais newspaper on Sunday.

Germany has so far refused to deliver Western tanks to Ukraine.