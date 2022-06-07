US bars Cuba, Venezuela from Americas summit risking its relevance

The US-hosted Ninth Summit of the Americas taking place June 6-10 in Los Angeles, California, is missing Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua’s representatives as the US barred the three countries from the event – a move that prompted Mexico’s president to do what he threatened he would do, namely, to opt out of the summit.

With the boycott by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and some other leaders, the relevance of the summit in Los Angeles could be significantly diminished, which would turn to the disadvantage of the US, which intended to address regional migration and economic challenges. These issues need to be tended to if President Joe Biden wants to fulfil his plan of revamping Latin America relations, which deteriorated under his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. The Democrat’s goal entails significant geostrategic gains to be reaped – the reassertion of US influence and countering China’s inroads.

These ambitions may now be jeopardised with Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua cut out from the summit – a decision that, according to a senior US official, followed weeks of intense deliberations and was due to concerns about human rights and a lack of democracy in the three nations.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the Biden administration “understands” Mexico’s position, albeit “one of the key elements of this summit is democratic governance, and these countries are not exemplars, to put it mildly.”

The decision to bar the three main leftist antagonists in Latin America came under pressure from Republicans and some fellow Democrats. The move was also possibly motivated by the nearing November elections that will decide control of the US Congress. Being home to a large Cuban-American community, which supported Trump’s harsh policies toward Cuba and Venezuela, Miami is looked at as a tempting voting bloc in the currently Democrat-controlled Florida.

Although Mexican President Lopez Obrador would not attend the summit, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will do so in his place. The Mexican president said he would meet with Biden in Washington next month, which the White House confirmed.

“There can’t be a Summit of the Americas if not all countries of the American continent are taking part,” President Lopez Obrador said.

Chairing the influential US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat, criticized the Mexican president, saying his “decision to stand with dictators and despots” would hurt US-Mexico relations.

Much at stake

With Joe Biden scheduled to open the event on Wednesday in the absence of President Lopez Obrador, questions emerge regarding summit discussions focused on curbing migration at the US southern border – a key point for the White House.

Meanwhile, in southern Mexico, a several-thousand-migrants-strong caravan headed out towards the US. Among them are many Venezuelans.

Still, a senior administration official felt Lopez Obrador’s no-show would not impair Biden’s rollout of a regional migration initiative. Washington expects a turnout of at least 23 heads of state and government, which the official said would be in line with past summits.

Brazil to attend, lefitst-led govt leaders to opt out

Despite toying with the idea of skipping the summit, Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, South America’s most populous country, and an admirer of former US President Donald Trump, will attend in the end.

For his part, President Miguel Diaz-Canel of Communist-ruled Cuba said last month he would not show up even if invited, slamming the US for applying what he dubbed “brutal pressure” to make the summit non-inclusive. On Monday, Cuba called Washington’s decision to exclude Venezuela and Nicaragua from the summit “discriminatory and unacceptable” and said the United States underestimated support in the region for the island nation.

The US invited some Cuban civil society activists to attend, but several said on social media that Cuban state security had blocked them from travelling to Los Angeles.

Given the fact that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was barred from making his presence, the Biden administration expects representatives for opposition leader Juan Guaido will attend. Mr Price declined to say whether their participation would be in person or virtually, adding that there was a good chance of an “engagement” between President Biden and Mr Guaido during the summit.

The White House recognises Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate president, having condemned Maduro’s 2018 re-election as a sham. But some countries in the region have stuck with Maduro.

Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua’s president and a former Marxist guerrilla who won a fourth consecutive term in November after jailing rivals, has also been designated persona non grata.

While most leaders have said they would attend, the resistance by leftist-led governments suggests many in Latin America are no longer inclined to follow Washington’s lead as in past times.

US to offer pandemic recovery, investments, USD 300 mln regional food security commitment

With a potentially lower-than-expected turnout, US officials began previewing Biden’s coming initiatives, which include an “Americas partnership” for pandemic recovery entailing investments and supply-chain strengthening, reform of the Inter-American Development Bank, and a USD 300 mln commitment for regional food security.

A US official said that the US would also seek an equity stake at the Inter-American Development Bank’s private sector lending arm to support the deployment of private capital.

“Because the private sector has a central role to play,” the official said.

Dubbed the “Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity”, the plan will cover five areas including mobilising investments, reinvigorating institutions, clean energy jobs, resilient supply chains and sustainable trade.

“The overall objective is to build our economies from the bottom up and middle out by building on the foundation established by our free trade agreements with the region to better address inequality and lack of economic opportunity,” a senior administration official told reporters in a call.

With the Chinese influence creeping in, the plan would offer an alternative.

This is the first time since the first iteration of the gathering in Miami in 1994 that the summit is being convened in the US.