Over 91 pct of Poles have Covid antibodies health minister says

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Research confirms the high level of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the Polish population, at more than 91 percent, health minister has said.

Talking to PAP on Tuesday, Adam Niedzielski quoted the results of a recent study by the National Institute of Public Health – National Institute of Hygiene. Its aim was to determine the population’s cumulative exposure to infection known as seroprevalence. The study found that 91.1 percent of Polish residents aged 20 years or older had anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

“The results… confirm the high level of antibodies in society, which definitely affects our immunity,” he said and added that they “give us a certain comfort of safety for the coming weeks and months… given the fact that no new mutation of the coronavirus has emerged.”

Niedzielski added that the high level of antibodies in the Polish population is, on the one hand, a confirmation of the effectiveness of vaccination, and on the other hand, it indicates a fairly large contact with the virus during the last coronavirus wave.

The state of epidemic was in force in Poland from March 20, 2020 until May 15, 2022. After that, the state of epidemic alert with far fewer restrictions was introduced.