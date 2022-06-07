Sri Lanka will need USD 5 bn in next six months for essentials: PM

Sri Lanka’s cash-strapped government will need at least USD 5 bn (EUR 4.7 bn) in the next six months to maintain basic standards of living, including some USD 3.3 bn (EUR 3.09 bn) for fuel imports, the country’s Prime Minister told parliament on Tuesday.

“Only establishing economic stability is not enough, we have to restructure the entire economy,” said Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is working to prepare an interim budget to balance Sri Lanka’s battered public finances.

The island nation of 22 million is suffering its worst economic crisis in seven decades, with a shortage of foreign exchange stalling essential imports.

Sri Lanka — Protesters enraged about the government's handling of their economic crisis are attacking politicians and burning down government workers' residences.

Growing unrest

The worst economic crisis Sri Lanka has suffered since it gained independence brought the mood in the country to a boiling point. As a result of the protests, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on May 9, hours after clashes that broke out in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s co-capital and the island nation’s largest city and commercial hub.

Moreover, angry crowds also demanded the resignation of his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

However, as the president told Bloomberg, he will finish the remaining two years of his term but will not stand for re-election.

"I can't go as a failed president." Sri Lanka's Gotabaya Rajapaksa vows to finish the remaining two years in his term, but says he won't run for re-election.

Read the exclusive interview

“I have been given a mandate for five years. I will not contest again,” Mr Rajapaksa said on Monday in an interview at his official residence in Colombo.

USD 5 mln credit line for fertilisers

Recently, Sri Lanka’s cabinet has approved a USD 55 million (EUR 51,5 mln) credit line from India’s Exim Bank for the crisis-stricken Indian Ocean nation to buy fertilisers.

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka gets $55-mln credit line from India for fertilisers

At the same time, the country’s government urged farmers to plant more rice as part of plans to avert a severe food shortage. Some experts warned of a 50 percent drop in production that would worsen the impact of the country’s already-severe financial crisis.