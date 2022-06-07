Putin tries micromanage war in Ukraine: Col. Wojcik

TVP World is joined by Colonel Ray Wojcik, a senior fellow for the Centre for European Policy Analysis, who said the fact that the Kremlin again changed the commander in chief of its forces by dismissing the recently appointed general Aleksandr Vladimirovich Dvornikov was “Putin trying to micromanage the conflict.”

Russian tactics have changed repeatedly over the past three months since the start of the war. The generals appointed by the Kremlin to conduct military operations have failed to achieve the expected results. The reports now are that the so-called Butcher of Syria, the recently appointed general Aleksandr Vladimirovich Dvornikov may no longer command frontline operations.

TVP World’s guest admitted that it was not clear who run Putin’s war. “General Dvornikov is almost missing in action at this point. The expert view as Putin finally decided to create unified command with a single commander, was that the Russians might be learning something from all their mistakes in this initial phase of the operation. But so far that has not worked out for them,” he said.

“The Russians are not good at joint operations. Trying to reset the entire army that they’ve put into play here… is virtually impossible to do in just a few weeks and that starts a renewed conflict or energetic conflict in the Donbas,” Colonel Wojcik said.

He went on to say that the reason for the underperformance of the Russian forces in Ukraine, as opposed to Georgia and Syria, was logistical shortcomings. “But I think the whole problem starts at the look at the holistic view of their army. So first off, in Georgia, they actually did not do that well but they did not have as much resistance as might be expected. So they had to take some lessons from Georgia and that was that sort of conventional thinking. They had learnt a lot in Georgia, retooled their leadership and their airforce, and in Syria, they had done better. What we saw in Syria is they kept reusing the same units over and over again.”

Colonel Wojcik said that in Ukraine “they threw lots and lots of different combined armies for the first time in action working together without the right experience… They brutally failed at tactical leadership in the opening phase and continue now having a hard time to reset.”

Asked what is underneath the dismissal of General Dvornikov, Col. Wojcik said that “Putin is trying to micromanage the conflict and then firing general is… a Soviet-period way of doing business… It is either to purge the general officer corps. We saw Stalin do it in the 1930s and we see it again… The soldiers are almost headless without their leaders.”

