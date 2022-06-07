Seven out of 10 Poles want tax privileges for church revoked says poll

Rafał Guz/PAP

The results of a new opinion poll, released on Tuesday, indicate that 70 percent of Poles want to see tax privileges for the Catholic Church abolished.

The Ibris survey, done for the private broadcaster Radio Zet, also showed that 23 percent of the respondents wanted the tax relief to stay.

The findings also disclosed that 66 percent of those surveyed wanted the state to stop financing the Church, while 26 percent were of the opposite opinion.

Furthermore, half of the pollees said that religion classes should remain in schools whereas 44 percent said they should not.

Another 54 percent of respondents were in favor of religious symbols in public space, while 41 percent indicated they should be removed.