LIVE: 104th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The war continues. On Monday, Ukrainian and Russian troops fought street-by-street to win control of the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk in the pivotal battle of the Kremlin’s eastern Ukraine offensive.

09:45 CEST

#Moscow and #Islamabad are discussing legal issues related to the construction of the #Pakistan Stream gas pipeline, reports Pakistan's ambassador to Moscow.

📰RBK pic.twitter.com/Cm185REoml

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 7, 2022

09:29 CEST

⚡️ General Staff: Belarus plans to increase army from 45,000 to 80,000 troops.

Ukraine’s General Staff also reported Ukraine is still threatened by missiles and airstrikes from the territory of Belarus.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 7, 2022

09:21 CEST

The bodies of some Ukrainian fighters killed defending the city of Mariupol from Russian forces at a vast steel works have been handed over to Kyiv, the families of Ukraine’s Azov unit of the national guard said.

Ukrainian forces defending Mariupol were holed up in the Azovstal steelworks for weeks as Russian forces tried to capture the city. The Ukrainian soldiers eventually surrendered last month and were taken into custody by Russian forces.

08:32 CEST

⚡️Russian forces fire on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Uragan missile launchers.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that the region’s Kryvorizky district came under Russian attack overnight on June 7. One man has been injured and is hospitalized.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 7, 2022

08:25 CEST

⚡️ More people coming back than leaving Ukraine for 27 days in a row.

The total number of people who returned to Ukraine reached about 184,000 people for this period, according to the State Border Guard Service.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 6, 2022

08:14 CEST

Russia’s progress made through May on the southern Popasna axis has stalled over the last week, Britain’s defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Reports of heavy shelling near Izium suggest Russia is preparing to make a renewed effort on the northern axis, it also said in a tweet.

07:33 CEST

The 93rd Mechanized Brigade of #Ukraine showed the destruction of a #Russian tank with anti-tank-missiles near #Izyum, #Kharkiv region. pic.twitter.com/kIdinEwNFi

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 7, 2022

07:18 CEST

⚡️ Exhibition displaying photos from Irpin to take place in France.

The Ukrainian Cultural Center in France and the Goethe-Institut Paris will host an exhibition titled “Irpin (Ukraine), destroyed but undefeated” from June 8 to 11.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 7, 2022

07:10 CEST

V.N. Karazin National University in Kharkiv presents Flashlights art project reflecting its current state & ever-present spirit

The University will be rebuilt, restored & renovated

The fire of knowledge will never be extinguished!

Art: Ganna Sereda

Photo: Viktoria Yakymenko pic.twitter.com/0BGjYLrAFq

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 7, 2022