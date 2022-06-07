US sanctions Bosnia and Herzegovina federation president

The United States imposed sanctions on the president of Bosniak-Croat Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and a top official of the Serb Republic on Monday for acts Washington said threatened the stability of the region.

Marinko Cavara, a member of a nationalist Bosnian-Croat party and, more importantly, Bosniak-Croat federation president, and Alen Seranic, the Bosnian Serb entity health minister, have undermined the US-sponsored pact that ended a 1992-95 war and “democratic processes or institutions,” a US Treasury statement said.

The designations block any US properties the men own and generally bar American citizens from doing any transactions involving those properties.

Why did the US impose the sanctions?

The underlying rationale behind the US sanctions is to pressure nationalist politicians to adhere to the 1995 Dayton Accords that brought an end to the 1992-95 Bosnia War between the country’s Muslims – known as Bosniaks – Croats and Serbs.

The flames of war were extinguished by the accords, which split the country into autonomous regions – the Serb-dominated Serb Republic and the Bosniak-Croat federation – linked by a multi-ethnic central government. Since 2015, Mr Cavara has been president of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina – an autonomy consisting of 10 autonomous cantons with their own governments and legislatures.

The US Treasury said the sanctions were imposed on Mr Cavara because, since 2019, he had not shown any inclination to fulfiling his role of nominating judges to the country’s highest court from candidate lists compiled by a council formed to ensure an independent judiciary.

“Cavara was additionally designated for being responsible for or complicit in, or for having directly or indirectly engaged in, actions or policies that undermine democratic processes or institutions in the Western Balkans,” the statement said.

As for Mr Seranic, he was sanctioned for bolstering the “destabilising” secessionist activities of Russia-backed Serb Republic leader Milorad Dodik, according to the statement. The US Treasury said that the way in which he supported the “destabilising” activities was by promoting a law to create a Serb Republic agency to review new medicines, undermining the national agency with the same role. The law has yet to come into force.

Mr Dodik, the Serb member of the national inter-ethnic tripartite presidency, ignited Bosnia’s worst post-war political crisis by moving to pull his Serb-dominated region out of some national institutions.

The Federation and the Republic

Having its own capital, government, president, parliament, customs and police departments and two postal systems, the Federation occupies about half of the land of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The political entity enjoyed its own army – the Army of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina – from 1996 until 2005. The force merged with the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina later on.

The second entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina – the Serb Republic is located in the north and east of the country with its largest city and administrative centre being Banja Luka, poised on the Vrbas river.