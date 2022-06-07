UK PM Johnson narrowly survives confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of confidence on Monday after 211 lawmakers cast ballots in his favour, while 148 of his own MPs declared no confidence in the Conservative Party leader, giving him a narrow victory of just 63 votes.

PM Boris Johnson will meet with his senior ministers on Tuesday, vowing to “get on with the job” after surviving a confidence vote late on Monday, and outlining plans for new policy announcements in the coming weeks.

“This is a government that delivers on what the people of this country care about most,” Johnson said in a statement issued by his office ahead of the cabinet meeting.

“We are on the side of hard-working British people, and we are going to get on with the job.”

British newspaper front pages were dominated by Johnson’s marginal ‘victory’. The Times’ pictured a glum-looking Johnson with the headline “a wounded victor”.

The paper also brought Johnson’s political future into question, asking whether he is a “dead man walking” in a separate feature on the vote.

The Sun newspaper led with the headline “Night of the Blond Knives” in reference to the 148 lawmakers who voted against Johnson in Monday’s vote.

Though victorious, the vote was a blow to Johnson, with 41 percent of his lawmakers casting ballots against his leadership after months of scandals and gaffes that raised questions over his authority to govern Britain and knocked his standing among the public.

Johnson has been under increasing pressure following his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his record on mass immigration. He and his staff’s alcohol-fuelled parties in his Downing Street office and residence when Britain was under lockdown made his position particularly unstable.