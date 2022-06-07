104th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The war continues. On Monday, Ukrainian and Russian troops fought street-by-street to win control of the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk in the pivotal battle of the Kremlin’s eastern Ukraine offensive.
07:33 CEST
The 93rd Mechanized Brigade of #Ukraine showed the destruction of a #Russian tank with anti-tank-missiles near #Izyum, #Kharkiv region. pic.twitter.com/kIdinEwNFi
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 7, 2022
07:18 CEST
⚡️ Exhibition displaying photos from Irpin to take place in France.
The Ukrainian Cultural Center in France and the Goethe-Institut Paris will host an exhibition titled “Irpin (Ukraine), destroyed but undefeated” from June 8 to 11.
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 7, 2022
07:10 CEST
V.N. Karazin National University in Kharkiv presents Flashlights art project reflecting its current state & ever-present spirit
The University will be rebuilt, restored & renovated
The fire of knowledge will never be extinguished!
Art: Ganna Sereda
Photo: Viktoria Yakymenko pic.twitter.com/0BGjYLrAFq
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 7, 2022
