104th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The war continues. On Monday, Ukrainian and Russian troops fought street-by-street to win control of the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk in the pivotal battle of the Kremlin’s eastern Ukraine offensive.

The 93rd Mechanized Brigade of #Ukraine showed the destruction of a #Russian tank with anti-tank-missiles near #Izyum, #Kharkiv region. pic.twitter.com/kIdinEwNFi

⚡️ Exhibition displaying photos from Irpin to take place in France.

The Ukrainian Cultural Center in France and the Goethe-Institut Paris will host an exhibition titled “Irpin (Ukraine), destroyed but undefeated” from June 8 to 11.

V.N. Karazin National University in Kharkiv presents Flashlights art project reflecting its current state & ever-present spirit

The University will be rebuilt, restored & renovated

The fire of knowledge will never be extinguished!

Art: Ganna Sereda

