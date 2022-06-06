Business Arena 6.06

In this episode of Business Arena we take a closer look at the EU ban on new fossil-fuel cars from 2035, as well as Iga Świątek’s crossing of the USD 10 million earning mark and the national unemployment rate rise in Germany connected to Ukrainians registering for unemployment benefits.

The European Commission said on Wednesday, that it wants to require the auto industry to slash the average emissions of new cars by 55 percent by 2030. A further reduction to 100 percent by 2035 effectively means that all new cars registered from that year onward must be zero-emission vehicles.

To speak about the issue of fossil fuel-powered cars Mr Fahrbach spoke with Maria Majewska, new Mobility Manager at the Polish Alternative Fuels Association and Rafal Bajczuk, Senior Policy Analyst at Transport & Environment, a European transport campaign group.

The episode also touches on Iga Świątek reaching the final of the ongoing Grand Slam French Open in Paris. After the tournament, she crossed the USD 10 million mark she has earned on the court since the beginning of her career.

Moreover, activist hedge-fund manager Elliott Management sued the London Metal Exchange after the exchange suspended nickel trading earlier this year and cancelled some trades following wild price swings.

Lastly, the programme raised the issue of Ukrainian refugees who have registered in Germany to get unemployment benefits and are raising the national unemployment rate.