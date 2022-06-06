Being a journalist in Ukraine is really risky: Pielasa

Every year, the Day of the Journalist is celebrated in Ukraine on June 6. Since the start of the Russian invasion, 32 journalists have been killed reporting on the war. TVP World’s Ashim Kumar spoke with Siarhiej Pielasa, a Belarusian journalist from Bielsat TV, about the ongoing war in Ukraine and the work of journalists reporting on the Russian invasion.

“It is really risky. I don’t know if I would decide to go to war, if someone would offer me this kind of opportunity,” the Belarusian journalist said.

He explained that being a journalist reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine is even more dangerous than being a soldier there because Russians are hunting down journalists. “They are trying to eliminate people with the ‘Presse’ badge,” Mr Pielasa added.

The journalist also pointed out that the situation of journalists in Belarus is also dire as the country’s government is cracking down on free speech. However, the current state of technology allows for some information to spill through censorship.