Pulse of Culture 6.06

Pulse of Culture reviews the most important cultural events in Poland and abroad. This episode focuses on the Kraków Film Festival; the Moniuszko on the Royal Route Festival; a children’s event in Żelazowa Wola, the birthplace of Frederic Chopin, Poland’s most renowned composer; the Rock am Ring Festival and a fashion exhibition in the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

The Krakow Film Festival is one of the oldest documentary, animated and short feature film festivals in the world. It consists of three competitions, mainly a documentary film competition, a short film competition and an international competition. The guests of the event will have a chance to watch approximately 250 films from Poland and from all over the world.

The Rock am Ring Festival, held in Nürburgring, Germany, is one of the biggest and most widely renowned rock music festivals in Europe. The event took place between June 3 and June 5.

The works of Christian Dior and Cristobal Balenciaga will be on display at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City until November 6.