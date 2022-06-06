Polish firms employ over 200,000 Ukrainians under simplified procedure

As many as 200,101 Ukrainians have been employed under a simplified procedure that Poland introduced to help them find work, the Ministry of Family and Labour has said.
Under a special law, Ukrainian citizens who arrived in Poland after February 24, when Russia invaded their country, can take up employment without the need to apply for a special work permit.
Most of the newly-employed Ukrainians have found jobs in Poland’s central provinces of Mazowieckie and Łódzkie, western Wielkopolskie and south-western Dolnoślaskie, the ministry said in a news release on Monday.
Among other solutions, the draft law offers Polish language training to the refugees and streamlines labour inspection.
