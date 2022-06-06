Government just as bad with or without Kaczynski says Tusk

Reacting to Dworczyk’s comments Tusk said on Monday: "I do not think that it will affect the quality of governance in any way, it will be just as bad without him as it is with him."

The Polish government will be “just as bad” with or without Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland’s governing party leader who is also a deputy prime minister, Donald Tusk, the leader of the main opposition party, has claimed.

On Monday morning, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, told a private radio Zet station that “everything indicates that the moment of Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s departure from the government is approaching”. However, he did not provide the exact date.

Kaczynski has been deputy prime minister since October 2020, and has headed the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defence Affairs.

In October 2021, Kaczynski himself said he would resign from the government in order to spend more time leading the party.

Tusk added that this is “not very exciting news”, which “has been repeated for many, many months”.

“From what I heard, he (Kaczynski – PAP) announced that he would just travel around Poland and devote himself more to the party, and therefore he would not be in the government,” he said.

“I hope that maybe it will make him stop at some petrol station and see what is really happening,” Tusk said referring to the skyrocketing prices of petrol in Poland.

The PO leader added that he did not know of “any actions of Kaczynski as deputy prime minister”.

“Actually, he did not hide that he became the deputy prime minister in order to supervise (the Prime Minister Mateusz -PAP) Morawiecki and (the Justice Minister and Prosecutor General Zbigniew – PAP) Ziobro, so that they would not quarrel.”