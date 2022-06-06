Street fighting rages as Sievierodonetsk fate uncertain

Ukrainian and Russian troops fought street-by-street to win control of the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk on Monday in the pivotal battle of the Kremlin’s eastern Ukraine offensive.

Ukraine’s defence ministry said Russia was throwing troops and equipment into its drive to capture Sievierodonetsk, the largest remaining Ukrainian-held city in the Donbas region’s Luhansk province.

Which side had the upper hand was unclear as the hours passed. Russian forces had the numerical advantage but Ukraine had “every chance” to fight back, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a regional official suggested Kyiv had lost ground.

The Ukrainian defenders had pushed back the Russians over the weekend, just as they appeared to be on the verge of victory. But the Ukrainian position had again become more perilous on Monday morning, Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai told state television.

Ukraine's position now "somewhat worse" in Sievierodonetsk

Ukraine's position now "somewhat worse" in Sievierodonetsk

Previous counterattacks allowed to recapture 50% of city, but now Ukraine controls only Promzona region; Russia drastically increase artillery strikes – RegHead Haidai

Situation in Sievierodonetsk

“Our defenders managed to undertake a counter-attack for a certain time, they liberated almost half of the city. But now the situation has worsened a little for us again,” the governor said.

City mayor Oleksandr Stryuk said street fighting was raging and neither side was preparing to withdraw, with both sides saying that they have inflicted huge casualties on each other

“We have focused enough forces and resources there to beat back attacks on the city,” the mayor told Ukrainian television.

Ukrainian troops “desreve vicotry”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought to rally his troops on Sunday with a visit to two cities close to the front lines.

Zelensky actually went right into the Severodonetsk salient.

“What you all deserve is victory – that is the most important thing. But not at any cost,” the Ukrainian head of state said in a video.

British aid

To boost Ukraine’s defences, Britain said it would supply the country with multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80 km away. The systems would give the Ukrainians more precise, long-range firepower needed to reach Russian artillery units, a key component of Moscow’s battle plans.

The British move was coordinated with the United States, which last week pledged to supply Kyiv with advanced rocket systems.

Britain to send M270 rocket launchers to Ukraine

On Sunday, Vladimir Putin said Russia would strike new targets if the West supplied longer-range missiles to Ukraine. The same day, Russian missiles hit Kyiv for the first time in more than a month.