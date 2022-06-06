Poland’s unemployment rate down to 5.1 pct in May says minister

Poland’s estimated unemployment rate in May 2022 stood at 5.1 percent, against 5.2 percent in April, the family and social policy ministry said on Monday.

Close to 852,000 unemployed people were registered at labour offices at the end of May, down from 878,000 at the end of the previous month, the ministry also said.

The number of job offers submitted in May settled at 103,200 against 100,400 in April.

The final end-May unemployment data will be released by the Central Statistical Office (GUS) on June 24.