Russian losses in Ukraine: 31,250 soldiers, 1,386 tanks, 211 planes, 176 choppers

Over the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian forces killed 100 Russian soldiers, destroyed five tanks and eight armoured vehicles, four artillery systems, a fighter jet, and a Ka-52 helicopter.

Since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost around 31,250 soldiers, 1,386 tanks, 3,400 armoured vehicles, 690 artillery systems, 207 multiple rocket launchers, 96 anti-air missile systems, 211 aeroplanes, 176 helicopters, 551 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,395 cars and road tankers, and 13 maritime vessels.