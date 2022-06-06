You are here
Russian losses in Ukraine: 31,250 soldiers, 1,386 tanks, 211 planes, 176 choppers

Russia has lost around 31,250 soldiers, 1,386 tanks, 3,400 armoured vehicles, and other military units since it launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, according to a Monday report by the Ukrainian Army’s general staff.

Over the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian forces killed 100 Russian soldiers, destroyed five tanks and eight armoured vehicles, four artillery systems, a fighter jet, and a Ka-52 helicopter.

Since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost around 31,250 soldiers, 1,386 tanks, 3,400 armoured vehicles, 690 artillery systems, 207 multiple rocket launchers, 96 anti-air missile systems, 211 aeroplanes, 176 helicopters, 551 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,395 cars and road tankers, and 13 maritime vessels.


