Polish companies interested in Poland’s nuclear scheme

An array of Polish companies is already working in the nuclear sector and, according to Poland’s Climate and Environment Ministry, nearly 400 are making plans to participate in the Polish Nuclear Energy Programme (PPEJ) – a scheme whose end goal is the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant.

Being a strategic governmental document dubbed “a roadmap to the construction of the first Polish nuclear power plant”, the scheme was adopted in 2014 and updated in 2020. Under the PPEJ, a total of six nuclear reactors boasting the power of 6-9 gigawatts will be constructed. Moreover, Polish companies are to enjoy a 40 percent share in the programme value at the construction of the first reactor. The share is envisioned to consequently grow to 70 percent.

The Climate and Environment Ministry’s Andrzej Sidło of the Nuclear Energy Department said that based on the experience of other countries, the national industry should be engaged in the process of construction of nuclear reactors when the number in an investment plan amounts to four or more. In the case of Poland, these would be six nuclear reactors and possibly several SMRs.

Mr Sidło stressed that all parties interested in the building of nuclear energy in Poland declared that Polish companies would enjoy larger-than-the-minimum-required shares in the programme already at the scheme’s outset.

“The idea is to improve the competencies of the Polish industry together with a technology provider,” he said.

The Opole-based Famet boasting the largest machine tools in Poland is one such company. Aside from components for wind turbine towers, it also produces pressurisation apparatus for various strands of industry, including nuclear. Famet’s clients are, among others, GE, Siemens, Linde, and Air Liquide. The Opole-based company has been providing pieces of equipment to the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear power plant in Finland. Currently, Famet is building, among others, heat exchangers for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant in the UK.

“For a couple of years, we have been in contact with American, Korean, and French companies willing to close a contract in Poland. We are seeing a possibility of optional participation in the Polish programme,” the head of Famet’s engineering office Włodzimierz Taborowicz told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Another Polish company, namely Ecol based in Rybnik, enjoys a long history of cooperation with the nuclear energy industry. The company has been servicing lubrication systems, carrying out laboratory research on oils and lubricants, and owns technologies designed to clean lubrication systems. In Poland, the company has been servicing, among others, all of the country’s petrol giant PKN Orlen. Ecol has been present in the Czech Republic and Slovakia and before Russia invaded Ukraine, it was present in Russia and Ukraine.

Belonging to the Zarmen group, Elektrobudowa is one of the three European producers of mechanisms designed to channel power out of energy blocks. The company worked with nuclear power plants in Finland, Sweden, Ukraine, Slovenia, France, the UK, and Spain.