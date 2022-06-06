Poland accepts 3.86 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Vitaliy Hrabar/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 3.86 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Monday morning.

According to the SG, on Sunday, Border Guard officers carried out around 20,800 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Monday the number of arrivals had reached around 6,500 people.

The Border Guard also said that on Saturday 26,900 people had left Poland for Ukraine.

In total, 1.88 million people have left Poland for Ukraine since the start of the war.