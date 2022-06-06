UK to send long-range artillery to Ukraine

The British government will provide several M270 rocket launchers to help Ukraine fight the Russian offensive in the east of the country.

The move was announced by the UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in the early hours of Monday, PAP news agency reported.

“These highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery, which [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s forces have used indiscriminately to flatten cities,” Wallace said.

The M270 tracked multiple-launch rocket systems that can hit targets up to 80 kilometres away, officials said.

London has stressed that they will only be used “to defend Ukraine, in Ukraine,” not to strike targets in Russia.

The UK said it had been working closely with the United States. Britain’s announcement comes days after a similar decision by Washington.

Last week, the US said it would send Ukraine four medium-range, truck-mounted artillery systems, HIMARS.

President Joe Biden has also emphasised that the US was “not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders,” PAP reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded by warning the West that Russia would strike new targets if the United States started supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles, the TASS news agency reported.

If such missiles are supplied, “we will strike targets which we have not yet been hitting,” Putin was quoted as saying in an excerpt from an interview with Rossiya-1 state television channel.

Putin did not name the targets Russia planned to pursue if Western countries began supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles. He said the “fuss” around Western weapon supplies to Ukraine was designed to drag out the conflict.

Monday is day 103 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.