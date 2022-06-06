Powerful explosions rock Kyiv

Missiles that struck Kyiv early on Sunday came from Tu-95 bombers flying over the Caspian Sea, Ukraine’s air force said.

Altogether, four missiles hit Ukraine’s capital, smashing into a railcar repair facility, with Ukrainian air defence managing to shoot down one incoming missile, the military said.

“Several explosions in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital,” Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

No deaths were immediately reported, the city’s mayor, Klitschko, stated.

Russia’s defence ministry claimed that the strike had destroyed tanks and some other weapons provided to Ukraine by European countries, Reuters reported.

Hanna Malyar, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence, told a local newspaper on Sunday that capturing Kyiv remains Russia’s key goal, PAP reported.

Following the attacks, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak tweeted: “The Kremlin resorts to new insidious attacks. Today’s missile strikes at Kyiv have only one goal – kill as many as possible.”