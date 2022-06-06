LIVE: 103rd day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

With reinitiated Russian missile attacks on Kyiv, the war in Ukraine enters its 103rd day. Meanwhile, the German government has recently confirmed that German neonazis have participated in paramilitary training organised by the Russian neonazi and far-right organisations. For his part, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk called for the prompt delivery of weapons promised by Germany, adding that “not a single piece of heavy equipment has been delivered to Ukraine” from the country.

07:23 CEST

Roman Starovoit, the governor of #Kursk region, #Russia states that the village of Tetkino was shelled this morning. pic.twitter.com/o6QlR71xbd

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 6, 2022

07:12 CEST

⚡️Tsikhanouskaya: Nearly 1,500 Belarusians are fighting against Russia in Ukraine.

Leader of the Belarusian opposition Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said that when the war broke out, “many people in Belarus thought that Ukrainians needed help, so battalions were organized.”

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 6, 2022